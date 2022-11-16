Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians divided on Ottawa’s plan to admit more immigrants: poll
Next story
Prince Rupert wins national brownfield award with Watson Island reinvention

Just Posted

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. (File photo)
Brucejack gold mine reopens after fatal incident

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Police announced Nov. 16, partial human remains found on Prince George’s Connaught Hill belong to Donna Charlie who was murdered in 1990. (City of Prince George)
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in Prince George