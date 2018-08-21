Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet

The man had a warrant out for his arrest and was carrying illegal items in a backpack

The Quesnel RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and what is believed to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia from a local man Monday Aug. 20, a news release says.

A patrolling police officer spotted a man riding a bicycle without a helmet on Winder Street in West Quesnel Monday. The man was identified as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police discovered the seized items in the man’s backpack. The RCMP are considering several charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Quesnel RCMP are aware that many criminals are currently using bicycles to move about our city, and police continue to identify suspicious people of interest,” says Quesnel Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton.

