RCMP seeking witnesses collision that left 3 dead near Kitimat

If have information you’re asked to call RCMP at 250-632-7111.

Kitimat RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward and help with the fatal Friday morning (March 11) crash resulting in the death of three people.

The incident took place at 9:15 a.m., after a truck and a motor vehicle collided near Onion Lake between Terrace and Kitimat. Now RCMP are appealing to the public as they believe there were potential witnesses in the area.

“Our investigation has revealed that there may have been other people, potential witnesses, in the area at the time of the collision,” said Staff Sgt. Graham Morgan.

If you were in the Onion Lake area between 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. and have dash-cam footage you are asked to call RCMP at 250-632-7111.