The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP seek witnesses in early-morning crash that left 2 UBC students dead

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection to the crash

More than two weeks after a fatal crash at the University of B.C., Mounties are asking the public if they have any information to assist in the investigation.

The crash in question took place at about 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Southwest Marine Drive. Two 18-year-old students had been walking in the area when they were struck and killed by a BMW SUV.

According to to police, the SUV then hit a parked and unoccupied vehicle. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and released with conditions. Police are still investigating whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen a light silver/grey 2004 BMW X3 2.5i SUV, with after-market black rims, in the area of UBC, Pacific Spirit Park and Vancouver between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 to contact Cpl. Tara Nicholls at tara.nicholls@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

