RCMP searching for missing man down Douglas Channel

The Kitimat RCMP are asking for witnesses in a missing persons case of a man who was believed to be operating a tugboat near Kitimat this past week.

At 12:15 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 9), the Kitimat RCMP were notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) of a small tugboat adrift in the Sue Channel south of Loretta Island with no one on board.

The JRCC launched a marine search with Kitimat Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue 63 (RCM SAR 63), the Coast Guard Vessel Laurier, and a Kitimat RCMP vessel.

Kevin Goodwill, a 42-year-old man, was missing from a logging camp in the Kildala Arm and was believed to be operating the tugboat.

On Tuesday, (Nov 10), additional resources consisting of Hartley Bay RCM SAR 70 and a cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox aided in the search.

As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., the JRCC concluded their active search. The Kitimat RCMP are treating the case as an active missing person investigation. Work Safe BC has also been notified as the missing person was working at a logging camp in the Kildala Arm.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111.



