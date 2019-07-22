RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

RCMP are asking for your help in locating missing Lax Kw’alaams resident Lawrence Maitland. Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for help in locating a Lax Kw’alaams resident who went missing approximately four days ago.

Lawrence Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18, around 2 p.m. Maitland was wearing all black clothing, including black work boots and black sunglasses. Last reports have him walking with a mountain bike on Victoria St.

Maitland is a First Nations man, 42 years old, standing 5’9 and weighing around 187 lbs. He has black hair slicked in a mohawk, and a goatee.

RCMP said that a disappearance is not common for Maitland, leading to increased concern. Local community members have been out searching for Maitland, but so far have not found him. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700. People can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

