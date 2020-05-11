RCMP search for wanted man

Police request public assistance in locating Cameron Low, 27

Princ Rupert RCMP are looking for Cameron Low, 27, in relation to multiple issues. The public are warned in a press release on May 8, not to approach Low. As of May 11, the locate request for public assistance is still open. (Photo provided)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Cameron Low, 27, who is wanted for alleged assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, as well as break and enter. The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Low and to call immediately if he is seen.

RCMP confirmed on May 11, that Low is still being sought after the initial press release on May 8.

Low is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7 and 70 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are requesting the public report any sightings and issue a warning not to approach him.

“If you have any information about Cameron Low or know where he might be, call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Under no circumstances should you approach him,” the RCMP said.

File # 2020-3081

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty
Next story
Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Just Posted

RCMP search for wanted man

Police request public assistance in locating Cameron Low, 27

Nisga’a Nation and government mark 20th anniversary of landmark treaty

The Nisga’a Final Agreement is the first modern treaty in British Columbia

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

Prince Rupert to receive $6.5 million for infrastructure and service improvements

Provincial funding announced will aid with COVID-19 recovery

Relaxed restrictions for Lax Kw’alaams after road block warning

Isolation is no longer required, Garry Reece said

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Most Read