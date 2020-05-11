RCMP search for wanted man

Princ Rupert RCMP are looking for Cameron Low, 27, in relation to multiple issues. The public are warned in a press release on May 8, not to approach Low. As of May 11, the locate request for public assistance is still open. (Photo provided)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Cameron Low, 27, who is wanted for alleged assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, as well as break and enter. The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Low and to call immediately if he is seen.

RCMP confirmed on May 11, that Low is still being sought after the initial press release on May 8.

Low is described as an Indigenous male, 5’7 and 70 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are requesting the public report any sightings and issue a warning not to approach him.

“If you have any information about Cameron Low or know where he might be, call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Under no circumstances should you approach him,” the RCMP said.

File # 2020-3081

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on