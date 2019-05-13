RCMP says Facebook gun threat investigated

“There is no concern for public safety”

Kitimat RCMP says it has located the person responsible for the posting of a threat on Facebook involving a gun.

Detachment media relations officer Cst. Kurtis Fink said police received information on Monday, May 13, at 10.30 a.m. from Mount Elizabeth Secondary School of a Facebook post depicting a gun, knife and a caption suggesting the person would be coming to Kitimat with the weapons.

The messages superimposed on the images of a knife and a gun read: “Coming back to Kitimat with these” and “Big city girl is back IG.”

READ MORE: RCMP stationed at MEMSS, Skeena Middle School

However, Fink confirmed that “there is no concern for public safety” and that the community can rest assured that public safety is their number one priority and that threats of this nature are taken seriously.

“We have a duty to thoroughly investigate these threats and the police will take steps to protect the public if and when there are credible safety concerns,” said Fink.

He appealed to the public to immediately report suspicious or alarming posts made on social media to police.

No further information is available at this time as the matter is still under investigation.

