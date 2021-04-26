RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP say three dead after helicopter crashes near Resolute Bay in Nunavut

The names of the people who died have not been released

RCMP say three people have died in a helicopter crash near Resolute Bay, Nunavut.

The crash happened on Griffith Island, about 20 kilometres southwest of Resolute Bay in the High Arctic.

A statement from Yellowknife-based Great Slave Helicopters says two crew members and a wildlife biologist were on board and no one survived.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

RCMP say they received word of a missing chopper Sunday night after it didn’t land at its scheduled time and no contact could be made with those on board.

No information has been given on the accident’s cause or the helicopter’s departure point.

The RCMP, Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the chief coroner’s office are investigating. The safety board said it was preparing to deploy a team to the site.

RCMP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont., and the Canadian Rangers all responded to the crash. A three-person search-and-rescue team from Resolute Bay arrived early Monday and confirmed there were no survivors.

“We share the grief of the friends and family of the victims. We request privacy for them and the company as we get through these difficult times,” Great Slave Helicopters said in its statement Monday.

The company said the crash site and surrounding area had been secured until investigators arrive.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crashNunavut

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules
Next story
U.S. plans to share AstraZeneca stockpile based on urgent need, pending FDA clearance

Just Posted

Kloiya Bay is the only beach access to saltwater in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward regions where families can go to partake of nature. The property listed for sale and concerns are high the gates will be closed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Concerns run as high as the tide that gates to Kloiya Bay locked

Residents and officials call on province to purchase only saltwater access in P.R. and P.E. region

Members of Prince Rupert Rotary Club lined Hwy. 16 on April 24 for an act of kindness in cleaning up the road way. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Highway clean-up holds the keys to kindness

Prince Rupert Rotary Club members engaged in litter collection

Ian Bell works in his glass workshop and grinds a piece of glass for placing in a project on April 16, like the door behind him. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Ian Bell, stained glass artist

With light adding highlight through stained glass, Ian Bell colours Prince Rupert

A COVID-19 crew exposure on The Northern Expedition route has caused sailings to be cancelled on March 25 and 26, BC Ferries stated. Seen here is a BC Ferry docked at the Prince Rupert terminal on Feb. 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ferries will deny passage to non-essential travellers between different health authority zones

BC Ferries Prince Rupert to Port Hardy route is for essential travel only

“Through hard work and tough conversations, we anticipate shaping a new direction for the Chamber,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill outgoing president said at PRDCC AGM on April 21 where a new president and board were elected. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New directorship for Chamber of Commerce

Prince Rupert’s Michelle Boomars-MacNeill hands over Chamber presidency

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara
Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

Most Read