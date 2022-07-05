Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

Pacific Northern Gas apologized to Port Edward and Prince Rupert community members for the rotten egg smell in the area on June 30. The company states there were no safety issues for the public. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rotten egg smell in Port Edward and Prince Rupert attributed to gas line odourant

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

The Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre had 1,116 visitors between June 1 and 24. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Exponential tourism growth in Haida Gwaii as summer kicks off

Michael Pucci has been appointed as the new Prince Rupert Airport (YPR) manager after the position became vacant in October 2021. Pucci will take the office on July 25. (Photo: Supplied)
Michael Pucci appointed new Prince Rupert Airport manager