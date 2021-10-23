RCMP request assistance locating Michael Kitchener

Kitchener reported missing Oct. 23, after last seen on Oct. 21

The RCMP is requesting assistance in locating Michael Kitchener, who last in Prince Rupert on Oct. 21 jogging along 3rd Ave. at around 5 p.m. (Photo: Supplied)

The Prince Rupert RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Michael Kitchener who was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021.

Michael was last seen on Oct. 21 jogging along 3rd Ave at approximately 5 p.m.

He is described as a 21-year old caucasian male of 5’10 (178 cm), weighing 178 lbs (81 kg). He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Michael was last seen wearing a heather grey sweatshirt, heather grey sweat pants and black Van shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael is urged to contact their local police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.