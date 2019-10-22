RCMP release sketch of Radley Beach assault suspect

Police released a sketch of a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault in Burns Lake on Aug. 15. (RCMP image)

The RCMP released on Oct. 22 a sketch of a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault incident in Burns Lake in August.

At 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 the Burns Lake RCMP received a report of a sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at Radley Beach.

LOOK BACK: Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

The victim was sitting on a bench when an unknown man sat beside her, put his hand on her back and tried to stop her from leaving.

The girl managed to run away and contacted the RCMP.

Police describe the man as heavy set, 5’5 to 5’10 tall, brown eyes, short dark hair on the sides and longer dark hair on the top of his head.

It is believed he might be First Nations.

If members of the public have any further information on the case, they are asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

