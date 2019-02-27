RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park

No one was hurt in this incident

RCMP say a pipe bomb that went off in a garbage bin in Banff National Park appears to have been an act of vandalism and wasn’t intended to hurt anyone.

Mounties say Parks Canada employees found the device on Tuesday in a damaged receptacle near Carrot Creek.

Police recovered the device and are investigating.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

RCMP officers and Parks Canada staff checked numerous garbage bins within the park and did not find any other pipe bombs.

An RCMP statement noted the device could have caused significant injury if it had gone off while it was being planted or when parks employees were emptying the bin.

Anyone finding a suspicious device is being asked to contact the RCMP immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avalanche stops trains between Sacramento, Reno
Next story
UK wildfires rip through “Winnie the Pooh” forest

Just Posted

Hobiyee 2019: Feeding a thousand people in Ging̱olx

Each year, the host village cooks local dishes for visitors as part of tradition

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Rupertites show support for Pink Shirt Day

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

Stene says his specialties are short game and junior programs

Vietnamese Association gives $26,870 to Rupert hospital

Money to go toward equipment at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Learning about Prince Rupert literacy

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

Most Read