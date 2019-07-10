More than 1,100 kilograms of dried cannabis was seized during five raids in Langley, Surrey, and Delta. (RCMP photo)

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Police raided locations in Langley, Surrey, and Delta last month, seizing guns, cash, and more than 1,180 kilograms of cannabis allegedly intended for export to Europe.

The raids were part of an investigation, dubbed EProminent, by the Federal Serious Organized Crime unit of the RCMP, which worked with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The investigation was focused on cannabis that was being grown by medically licensed producers.

In addition to the large amount of dried cannabis found, investigators located more than 5,300 plants while executing five search warrants.

That is more than 5,000 plants more than the facility involved was licensed for, said Sgt. Warren Krahenbil, spokesperson for the FSOC.

Also seized were 12 firearms and five vehicles, and a “large amount” of Canadian cash.

The investigators brought in the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team to seize aniline, a known precursor chemical for the opioid fentanyl, said Krahenbil.

Six people were arrested, but all have been released as the investigation continues, Krahenbil said.

“Cannabis is still illegal in most of the world and exportation is a serious offence in Canada,” said RCMP Supt. Richard Bergevin. “This enforcement action highlights the fact that organized crime will attempt to exploit medically licensed cannabis production in Canada.”

Previous story
Houston man faces multiple charges following fire
Next story
Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Just Posted

GoalGetters summer soccer camp rolls into Prince Rupert

John Sneddon is back at the helm for another installment of the popular camp

Prince Rupert man and woman arrested in RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Drugs and cash found at pair of properties

RCM-SAR 64 Prince Rupert Station 64 saves sinking boat at last second

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue was quick to the rescue as boat filled with water

Prince Rupert’s Crosby Stewart representing Canada abroad

National team competes at the FISU Rugby Sevens

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read