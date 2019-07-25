RCMP radar traffic enforcement full speed ahead

Prince Rupert RCMP is conducting radar speed and traffic enforcement on Ridley Island Road after receiving complaints from the public. (photo RCMP)

Prince Rupert RCMP is conducting radar speed and traffic enforcement on Ridley Island Road after receiving complaints from the public.

One driver has already been nabbed for driving while prohibited and two for excessive speeding, in the span of three days.

Excessive speeding is when a motor vehicle is travelling 40 km over the designated speed limit, resulting in a $368 fine and vehicle impound for seven days along with applicable towing and impound fees.

The posted speed limits on Ridley Island Road are 50 km/h and 80 km/h.

The Prince Rupert RCMP also encourage the public to call police if you observe any traffic related offences or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

