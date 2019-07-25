Prince Rupert RCMP is conducting radar speed and traffic enforcement on Ridley Island Road after receiving complaints from the public. (photo RCMP)

RCMP radar traffic enforcement full speed ahead

Prince Rupert RCMP conducting radar speed enforcement on Ridley Island Road

Prince Rupert RCMP is conducting radar speed and traffic enforcement on Ridley Island Road after receiving complaints from the public.

One driver has already been nabbed for driving while prohibited and two for excessive speeding, in the span of three days.

READ MORE: COCULLO: Prince Rupert, more stop signs won’t kill you

Excessive speeding is when a motor vehicle is travelling 40 km over the designated speed limit, resulting in a $368 fine and vehicle impound for seven days along with applicable towing and impound fees.

The posted speed limits on Ridley Island Road are 50 km/h and 80 km/h.

The Prince Rupert RCMP also encourage the public to call police if you observe any traffic related offences or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson
Next story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Just Posted

RCMP radar traffic enforcement full speed ahead

Prince Rupert RCMP conducting radar speed enforcement on Ridley Island Road

New plastic pellet export facility to be built at Prince Rupert Port

Ray-Mont Logistics and CN Rail collaborating to improve pellet bagging efficiency

Heart of Our City: Cay Hülsen is integrating health care into the community

Hülsen is leading the way in paramedicine for Prince Rupert

School District 52 shuffles vice-principals for 2019-2020 academic year

Conrad, Roosevelt, and Prince Rupert Middle School will see new faces come Aug. 1

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

MVP of the Week: Ashleigh Lockhart

Rupert runner completes her first marathon at Totem to Totem race

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road before residential streets?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Most Read