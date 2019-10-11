RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Police remain on scene of a tense situation at a remote cabin in Argenta, a small village two hours north of Nelson.

Kaslo RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers attended a rural property at about 7 p.m. Thursday to execute arrest warrants on an individual known to police.

When confronted the man fled from officers and retreated inside a nearby cabin.

Given the remote location, no other properties or members of the public have been required to be evacuated.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

For safety reasons RCMP ask the general public to avoid the area.

“The RCMP is requesting the public refrain from attending the area or broadcasting police movements or resources and their actions,” added O’Donaghey.

