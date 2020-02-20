The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

A man whose body was found under the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after being released from a RCMP detachment did not die as a result of police actions, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

In a Wednesday news release, the police watchdog said the University of B.C. student was found dead under the bridge by a security guard just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 5. His death followed a short stint at the University RCMP detachment after he was arrested earlier that morning. He had been released and taken back to his home by RCMP around 2:30 a.m.

The police watchdog said it reviewed cell block video footage police, radio communications and conducted a search of the man’s home and belongings. It decided the investigation, arrest and the man’s release were all justified police actions that did not contribute to his death.

ALSO READ: Woman found dead at vehicle fire one day after North Van RCMP arrest

ALSO READ: Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose to receive a hockey-themed memorial

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline
Next story
B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

Just Posted

We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Blockades, demonstrations do not represent the majority, grievances hijacked by special interest groups

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

Coast Mountain College appoints a new president

The promotion came from within the school

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

Prince Rupert launches community review plan

Prince Rupert launches community review plan with online survery

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, so barricades should come down

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

2010 leader John Furlong urges Vancouver to bid for 2030 Winter Games

VANOC said the 2010 games broke even financially

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

Most Read