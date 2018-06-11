RCMP make arrests in 2010 double-homicide

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Police have made two arrests in a 2010 double-homicide outside of Cranbrook that took the lives of two innocent bystanders.

Colin Raymond Correia, 41, and Sheldon Joseph Hunter, 30, were arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder, who are both former residents of Cranbrook and known to authorities, according to RCMP.

Correia was arrested on June 9th in Edmonton and Hunter was arrested a day later in Drumheller.

READ: Marking the sixth anniversary of MacFarlane-Taylor murders

Police were called to a shooting at a rural residence outside Cranbrook on May 29, where officers found a dead woman and a man in critical condition who later died of his injuries. RCMP say there were early indications that it was a targeted incident, but the victims — Leanne Laura MacFarlane and Jeffrey Todd Taylor — were not the intended targets.

“The murders of Jeff and Leanne were tragic and their deaths deeply impacted the lives of their family members,” says Sgt. Jason Smart, Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “The core group of investigators dedicated to this file would like to thank those family members for their persistence, understanding, patience and courage throughout the last eight years.”

Previous story
Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Just Posted

Fishing boat runs aground in Gwaii Haanas

Submerged vessel has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard, but no signs of fuel spill

McBride water main break to disrupt traffic for another six weeks

Road restrictions remain as City of Prince Rupert crews continue to work on Highway 16

Bear Creek takes Brucejack Mine to court for unpaid work worth $14.5M

Terrace-based company working on Highway 16 applies to Supreme Court asking for damages

Mission Possible wins two in Seafest hockey challenge

Fifteen players in four divisions participated in 13th year of the Prince Rupert hockey tournament

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities

RCMP make arrests in 2010 double-homicide

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Most Read