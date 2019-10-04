RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Jeremy McDonald is wanted on a warrant for a review of sentence in relation to a file involving assault, obstruct a peace officer, and breach of release conditions. (Terrace RCMP photo)

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Terrace resident Jeremy McDonald.

McDonald is wanted on a warrant for a review of sentence in relation to a file involving assault, obstruct a peace officer, and breach of release conditions.

As pictured, Jeremy McDonald has a patch of hair from the middle of his lips, down to his chin, short hair, a bit longer at the top and short on the sides. A neck tattoo is visible on the right side of his neck. He has a white t-shirt visible from underneath his black and blue v-neck sweater.

He is described as:

• 5’8 in height

• 141 pounds

• Slim build

• Dark hair and brown eyes

• 37 years old

• First Nations

If you have information about McDonald’s whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.



