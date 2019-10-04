Jeremy McDonald is wanted on a warrant for a review of sentence in relation to a file involving assault, obstruct a peace officer, and breach of release conditions. (Terrace RCMP photo)

RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Police asking for public’s help

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Terrace resident Jeremy McDonald.

McDonald is wanted on a warrant for a review of sentence in relation to a file involving assault, obstruct a peace officer, and breach of release conditions.

As pictured, Jeremy McDonald has a patch of hair from the middle of his lips, down to his chin, short hair, a bit longer at the top and short on the sides. A neck tattoo is visible on the right side of his neck. He has a white t-shirt visible from underneath his black and blue v-neck sweater.

He is described as:

• 5’8 in height

• 141 pounds

• Slim build

• Dark hair and brown eyes

• 37 years old

• First Nations

If you have information about McDonald’s whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

 


