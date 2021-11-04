RCMP looking for Garrett Arthur Patrick Robinson

Man is considered dangerous and should not be approached

The Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Garrett Arthur Patrick Robinson.

The man is wanted by Prince Rupert and Kitimat RCMP departments on charges dating back to 2019 for personation with intent, assaulting of a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, breach of release order and breach of probation.

Robinson is described as an ndigenous male, 5’07 (178 cm) tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 210 lb (95 kg).

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the RCMP stated.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

