RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Heart of our City: Dayna Mastre

Just Posted

Dayna Mastre overcame alcoholism and addiction and now helps those in need in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Dayna Mastre

Registration is open for the 2022 Rupert Half Marathon + 8 k. Members of the Learn2Run group running near Charles Hays Secondary School, on Feb. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Rupert Runners lace up for first race of the season

A lot on 9th Ave. W. is up for sale with the City of Prince Rupert listing nine properties on Feb. 24 available for public purchase. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City of Prince Rupert lists lots for public sale

An outline of the proposed second terminal to be assessed in a feasibility study by the Prince Rupert Port Authority and DP World, which was announced on Feb. 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Port seeking to double capacity with 2nd container terminal