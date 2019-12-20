RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.

They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.

Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp
Next story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier

Just Posted

Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

The rain was coming down outside and on the court as Charles Hays ran over Caledonia

Junior Rainmakers rattle off wins at Polars Tourney despite tough draw

Charles Hays comes up a game short of the title, but leave Prince George with several statement wins

Blue Knuckle Derby hoping to break 2019 record

Prince Rupert’s 27th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Fishing Derby a week away

Prince Rupert students spend a day in someone else’s chair

Northern Adapted Sports Association visited PRMS and the elementary schools

Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Rainmakers senior boys wait for season to get underway following Kermodes cancellation

WATCH: Charles Hays Secondary students switch it up at Freaky Friday

CHSS put on their annual musical at the Lester Centre of the Arts

WEB POLL: Will you be making a New Year’s resolution?

Let us know what you plan to do once the clock strikes midnight!

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Most Read