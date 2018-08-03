1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a targeted homicide in Terrace.

A 59-year old woman was found deceased inside a townhouse complex on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A 30-year old woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

RCMP were called to the residence just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to reports of a woman screaming “Call 911!” outside. The 33-year old was suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three women were known to each other and believe this to be an isolated incident.

According to Statistics Canada crime reports, this is the first homicide in Terrace since 2015.

The Terrace RCMP General Investigation Section is continuing to investigate, with support from the North District Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section.

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary
Next story
Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

Just Posted

Should the ammonia leak investigation be made public once complete?

WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.

Firefighters’ scramble returns for sixth year

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

In Our Opinion: In all fairness

Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Most Read