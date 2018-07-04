RCMP investigating Shames Mountain break-in

Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen over the long weekend

Thieves broke in through this window to get into the maintenance room at the Shames Mountain ski resort over the long weekend. (Contributed photo)

Thieves broke into Shames Mountain over the Canada Day long weekend, stealing over $10,000 worth of equipment from the ski resort’s maintenance shop and generator building.

“You can imagine the feeling… I think violation is the best way to describe it,” said Christian Theberge, Shames Mountain general manager, over the phone. “It’s just a shock. We’re so surprised to see something like this happen.”

The regular caretaker, who lives up by the ski hill, was off duty that weekend.

The culprits attempted to pry open the two metal doors leading into the ski hill’s maintenance shop, damaging them in the process, before breaking in through a window. They then kicked in the door to access the generator building.

Items that were stolen include jerry cans with ‘Shames’ written on the side, a Fluke Power metre, three flat-screen TVs, a half-inch cordless impact drill, a set of winter tires on rims, and handheld radios. The thieves were also after copper wires and stole all the battery leads to the ski hill generators along with all the electrical grounding wire.

Once the break-in was reported, RCMP sent in a forensics team to pull evidence from the scene, including fingerprints and tire tracks. Theberge has also put a message out to the public to notify police if they know anything about the break-in.

Terrace RCMP have not yet responded phone calls from the Terrace Standard.

The theft comes at a critical time for Shames Mountain, as the resort was just about to start replacing their drive bull wheel for the ski lift, said Theberge.

“We can’t turn on our generators until everything is repaired, and until an electrician has inspected the rest of the electrical components, we simply can’t run the lift, which is crucial to this major project,” he said.

Theberge said it’s been seven years since the last break-in at the ski hill, after which the thieves were apprehended almost immediately.

Their priority now is to get the ski hill secured and power back up and running to continue with the bull drive replacement project. Contractors were at the ski hill on Wednesday morning, with electricians on site in the afternoon. While the damage is still being assessed, Thebridge said he feels confident that most of it will be covered by insurance, and hopes to get the ski hill secured within the next 24-hours.

“What’s been fantastic to see is the overwhelming support form the community,” Thebridge said. “It truly shows the theft was not from people that represent what this community stands for.”



brittany@terracestandard.com

