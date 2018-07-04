Thieves broke in through this window to get into the maintenance room at the Shames Mountain ski resort over the long weekend. (Contributed photo)

RCMP investigating Shames Mountain break-in

Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen over the long weekend

Thieves broke into Shames Mountain over the Canada Day long weekend, stealing over $10,000 worth of equipment from the ski resort’s maintenance shop and generator building.

“You can imagine the feeling… I think violation is the best way to describe it,” said Christian Theberge, Shames Mountain general manager, over the phone. “It’s just a shock. We’re so surprised to see something like this happen.”

The regular caretaker, who lives up by the ski hill, was off duty that weekend.

The culprits attempted to pry open the two metal doors leading into the ski hill’s maintenance shop, damaging them in the process, before breaking in through a window. They then kicked in the door to access the generator building.

Items that were stolen include jerry cans with ‘Shames’ written on the side, a Fluke Power metre, three flat-screen TVs, a half-inch cordless impact drill, a set of winter tires on rims, and handheld radios. The thieves were also after copper wires and stole all the battery leads to the ski hill generators along with all the electrical grounding wire.

Once the break-in was reported, RCMP sent in a forensics team to pull evidence from the scene, including fingerprints and tire tracks. Theberge has also put a message out to the public to notify police if they know anything about the break-in.

Terrace RCMP have not yet responded phone calls from the Terrace Standard.

The theft comes at a critical time for Shames Mountain, as the resort was just about to start replacing their drive bull wheel for the ski lift, said Theberge.

“We can’t turn on our generators until everything is repaired, and until an electrician has inspected the rest of the electrical components, we simply can’t run the lift, which is crucial to this major project,” he said.

Theberge said it’s been seven years since the last break-in at the ski hill, after which the thieves were apprehended almost immediately.

Their priority now is to get the ski hill secured and power back up and running to continue with the bull drive replacement project. Contractors were at the ski hill on Wednesday morning, with electricians on site in the afternoon. While the damage is still being assessed, Thebridge said he feels confident that most of it will be covered by insurance, and hopes to get the ski hill secured within the next 24-hours.

“What’s been fantastic to see is the overwhelming support form the community,” Thebridge said. “It truly shows the theft was not from people that represent what this community stands for.”

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The thieves also were after copper wires, and stole all the battery leads to the ski hill generators, along with all the electrical grounding wire. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Body found on Port Edward shoreline
Next story
SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

RCMP investigating Shames Mountain break-in

Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen over the long weekend

Body found on Port Edward shoreline

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigate the death of a male discovered at Inverness Passage

Hazelton’s Vickers creates Grateful Dead album cover

“Unbelievable, inspiring, grounding, and very exciting,” Roy Henry Vickers says of experience

RCMP Briefs: Alleged assault, man dents police car door while being arrested

Prince Rupert police prepare for legalization of marijuana and other files for June 25 to July 2

Rampage mascot becomes team president

Travis McNeice moves into the new role after working for 10 years with the team

Breakers Breezers taking the pitch

Prince Rupert’s women’s soccer team is bringing the female game back

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Most Read