RCMP investigate suspicious death of Quesnel man, 41

Quesnel RCMP were called to a reported assault to find a man dead

A 41-year-old Quesnel man is dead after local RCMP received a call reporting an assault at a home on Nazko Road near Quesnel Aug. 1.

The police received the report at around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the home, the man was discovered dead at the scene.

A second male resident, who police say was known to the 41-year-old man, was detained but has since been released from custody.

The North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death, which they say is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe it to be an isolated incident.

Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information to contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall
Next story
B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

Just Posted

Firefighters’ scramble returns for sixth year

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

In Our Opinion: In all fairness

Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Most Read