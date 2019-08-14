Mail box. (Pixabay)

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

Warning: Language in this article is extremely offensive.

RCMP say they are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Coquitlam address.

“We take these crimes very seriously and are actively pursuing avenues of investigation,” Const. Jenifer Barker said in a news release on Wednesday, without providing further details of the case.

On Tuesday, a user on the website Reddit said that their parents, who are Indian, had received an anonymous letter with “vulgar” and “racist” comments, and shared an image of it.

“DARKY IN OUR WHITE MAN’S LAND. GET THE F—- OUT OF MY COUNTRY,” the letter reads, also referring the Ku Klux Klan. “GET THE F—- OUT, OR TRUMP WILL SEND HIS GOONS TO DEVOUR YOU.”

ALSO READ: Coquitlam Realtor receives racist letter that refers to ‘empty homes’

The letter threatens sexual violence, and tells the recipient, “S.B”, to go back to their own country such as “AFRICA OR MAY BE TRINIDAD.”

The user, whose online name is @taegre, said the postal code was in Richmond or Vancouver.

“Because it’s not directed at Indians specifically, I think it could be someone scouring for address with non-white names. Did anyone else get something similar?” the user said in their post. “RCMP are already involved.”

READ MORE: RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

Black Press Media has reached out to the user.

Coquitlam RCMP said they have not received reports of any similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-945-1550 and refer to file number 2019-24784.

