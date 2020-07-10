The RCMP E-division Major Crime Section is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 6 near Quesnel. (Observer file photo)

RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

RCMP are releasing few details, however, have confirmed they are investigating a homicide that occurred near Quesnel Monday, July 6.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the homicide occurred just outside of Quesnel, and that there is no evidence to suggest there is a risk to the public.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the investigation.

Saunderson couldn’t say why police did not notify the public sooner about the homicide, nor why so few details are being released.

This latest investigation marks the second homicide in the Quesnel area in 2020.

The remains of Louis Korkowski, 33, were found west of Quesnel May 6 after he was reported as missing and possibly abducted from the city May 4.

No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Read More: Police confirm human remains discovered are possible abduction victim, Korkowski

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case
Next story
Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit

Just Posted

Terrace conservation officers relocate Spirit bear

Bear roamed Kitsumkalum Valley north of Terrace for many years

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Three projects on the North Coast awarded funding

Small space extrication

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue enhances expertise with confined space certification training

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Northern Health has no cases of COVID-19

The largest geographical health region has had the least reported cases of coronavirus.

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read