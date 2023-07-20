RCMP conducts complimentary boat safety audits at Metlakatla

A blaze, one of hundreds in B.C. last week, rages on a hillside just west of the the Seven Sisters rest stop on Hwy 16 July 13. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The RCMP visited Metlakatla last week to perform complimentary boat inspections.

“The boat inspections that took place in Metlakatla are courtesy checks to ensure that boaters have everything they need according to the Transport Canada Act,” said Const. Brody Hemrich.

The constable explained that each member of the Prince Rupert RCMP was asked to come up with projects in order to boost community engagement and public safety.

Const. Jacque Van Wyngaardt’s project is boat safety and he will be performing them periodically at multiple docks along the coast, including, but not limited to, Lax Kw’alaams, Gitxaala, and Prince Rupert.

“Today (July 11) Const. Van Wyngaardt and myself spoke to several boaters at the Metlakatla public docks who were engaging, had great questions and for the most part were already practicing safe boating.

“We often notice that when we have these chats with people they typically are well prepared, only missing one or two things from the required list. However, finding the items aboard or getting to them quickly can be a challenge.”

He added it is an important task in the safety inspection because it demonstrates the need to have safety equipment readily accessible in case of an emergency, as opposed to having it stuffed away somewhere where it can be difficult to get to.



