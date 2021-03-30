In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)

RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a tonne of opium as part of a joint operation at Deltaport last month.

In early February, after several months of investigation, officers from the RCMP’s Federal Serious & Organized Crime (FSOC) division and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) executed a general warrant on two freight containers to locate a shipment of drugs from overseas.

Officers discovered 2,500 individual packages of suspected opium, each weighing 400 grams, for a total of 1,000 kilograms. The opium was seized and replaced with a placebo in order to allow the investigation to continue without further risk to the public.

On Feb. 11, the containers were picked up and transported to a warehouse in Surrey, where members of the FSOC major projects team arrested five men: a 34-year-old from Vancouver and four men from Ontario aged 25, 28, 32 and 37.

A sixth man fled the scene and evaded capture by police.

“The RCMP takes very seriously any substance that threatens the safety and security of Canadians,” Supt. Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of FSOC’s major projects in B.C., said in a press release. “This operation is just one example of many successful collaborations between the RCMP and the CBSA combating the importation of illicit drugs by organized crime groups that care nothing about the harm they cause.”

No charges have yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

According to an RCMP release, opium is collected from the dried milky fluid that comes from incisions made on the immature seed pods of the opium poppy. It can be used in its raw form or chemically processed to produce heroin and other synthetic opioids.

The release states that despite being the substance from which opioids are derived, heroin and fentanyl are far more commonly seized by police due mainly to their increased potency compared to opium.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker
Next story
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Just Posted

Follow the Yellow Brick Road was a large demi character group of 14 years and under from Prince Rupert Dance Academy. The dance won third place in its category. (Photo: Mike Ambach/From The Tree House Photography)
Local academy wins 48 placements in dance festival

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert is on the right foot with virtual competition entries

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

The BC Bus North funding is extended to permit the transportation service to run through until March 31, 2022 to 39 communities across Northern B.C. announced the Ministry of Transportation on March 29. (B.C. Transit photo)
BC Bus North to extend service to 2022

Northern BC bus service has provided more than 13,000 rides since June 2018

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on March 29 at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital third floor patient care unit. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Enhanced measures and monitoring are in place at the Northern Health facility

CityWest will receive more than $10 million to improve internet connectivity in coastal communities announced the Ministry of Citizens’ Services on March 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest to receive more than $10 million for coastal internet projects

Coastal leaders applaud improved connectivity creating forward momentum

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)
Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

Most Read