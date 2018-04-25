RCMP briefs: youth arrested for arson, man arrested for assault at restaurant

Sexual assault

A sexual assault was reported to Prince Rupert RCMP on April 8. The alleged incident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. An investigation is ongoing and police cannot provide more details at this time.

In the 2018 crime severity index, Prince Rupert’s rate of reported sexual assaults is almost three times higher than the national average. The city is ranked eighth on the list of Canada’s most dangerous cities for sexual assaults.

Arson

Close to midnight on April 16, support workers called the RCMP from a home on Parry Place. A youth was lighting things on fire and pointed a lighter and aerosol can at people. The fire department put out the small fire and cleared the smoke. Shortly after, police found the youth and arrested them for arson and assault with a weapon. The youth is in custody, where they will receive treatment.

Domestic violence

On April 22, there was a report of a domestic assault in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue East. At approximately 8 a.m., someone called the RCMP to say they could hear what sounded like a woman being assaulted in a home. Police found a woman sitting outside with an injury to her head. Inside the residence, the RCMP officers arrested a man who admitted to assaulting the woman. Charges are being forwarded. The woman was treated for her injuries at the hospital.

3:30 a.m. assault at a Second Ave restaurant

An intoxicated man assaulted two people in a restaurant on Second Avenue West at 3:30 a.m. on April 21. The assaults were unprovoked. The RCMP found the man close to the restaurant and arrested him for also breaching a recognizance order because he had been drinking. The man is in custody and making an appearance in court. By the time the police arrived on the scene, the victims of the assault had already left the restaurant. Corporal Devon Gerrits said if the victims would like to talk to the police about the incident, they can come to the police detachment.

Theft of nicotine gum

A store in the 200 block Second Avenue West reported that a woman stole hundreds of dollars worth of Nicorette gum on April 20. The woman was identified by video surveillance, and the police are creating a court package with a charge of theft under $5,000. If the Crown finds there is enough evidence after receiving the court package, the woman could be summoned or have a warrant out for her arrest.

Dump truck crash investigated

The collision of a dump truck and a passenger vehicle is still being investigated by Prince Rupert RCMP. Corporal Gerrits said the cause of the April 19 incident is still being looked into, but police believe the dump truck driver suffered medical distress or an emergency that affected his driving at the time of the crash. Drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Breaching conditions

At 3:30 a.m. on April 18, a woman under house arrest was found outside her home. She was transferred to the Prince George Regional Correction Centre where she will finish the remainder of her sentence. Depending on the length of time she has left to serve, she may also be transferred to another facility.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on April 21, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Fulton Street, where they found man drinking liquor. Police checks found the man was on a recognizance order not to possess or consume alcohol. He was arrested for breaching his conditions. The officers spoke to the woman present, who didn’t bring up any other issues. The man is in police custody and will appear in court.

