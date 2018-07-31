RCMP Briefs: Vehicle hits gas pump, man steals cheese

Hit and run at gas pump

On July 28, a vehicle drove into a gas pump at the Petro-Canada gas station in Hays Cove Circle, causing a leak. The driver left the scene without speaking to staff. RCMP are investigating.

Stolen liquor and cheese

Employees at a store in the 800 block of Third Avenue West called the Prince Rupert RCMP when they noticed a man stealing several blocks of cheese. On July 29, a 27-year-old man was arrested after police found him in possession of the stolen property. He was held in custody until court the next day.

On July 25, a restaurant in the 600 block of Second Avenue West was broken into through a door. The suspect stole multiple bottles of liquor. At the scene, investigators were able to find fingerprints. The investigation is ongoing.

Public intoxication

A man tried to force his way into the front door of a hotel on Third Avenue West. He was arrested for mischief and public intoxication. After sobering up in police custody, he was released without charges.

