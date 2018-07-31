A vehicle hit a gas pump at the Hays Cove Petro-Canada on July 28. (File photo)

RCMP Briefs: Vehicle hits gas pump, man steals cheese

Prince Rupert RCMP briefs from July 25-29

Hit and run at gas pump

On July 28, a vehicle drove into a gas pump at the Petro-Canada gas station in Hays Cove Circle, causing a leak. The driver left the scene without speaking to staff. RCMP are investigating.

READ MORE: Vehicle incident closes highway in both directions

Stolen liquor and cheese

Employees at a store in the 800 block of Third Avenue West called the Prince Rupert RCMP when they noticed a man stealing several blocks of cheese. On July 29, a 27-year-old man was arrested after police found him in possession of the stolen property. He was held in custody until court the next day.

On July 25, a restaurant in the 600 block of Second Avenue West was broken into through a door. The suspect stole multiple bottles of liquor. At the scene, investigators were able to find fingerprints. The investigation is ongoing.

Public intoxication

A man tried to force his way into the front door of a hotel on Third Avenue West. He was arrested for mischief and public intoxication. After sobering up in police custody, he was released without charges.

Read more RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
