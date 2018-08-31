RCMP briefs: Reported break-and-enter actually yoga class

A reported break-and-enter at the Prince Rupert Racquet Centre turned out to be an early morning yoga class on Aug. 21. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Reported break and enter turns out to be yoga class

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 21, someone called the RCMP in Prince Rupert to report a suspected break-and-enter in progress at the racquet club on Ninth Avenue West. When police arrived, they discovered it was not a robbery, but they interrupted an early morning yoga class. The class has been regularly scheduled at the club for the last year and a half.

“What the complainant thought was people breaking in were just people going to have a workout and do some yoga,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said.

Tire slashed on Second Ave West

Someone called to report the front tire of their vehicle was slashed while it was parked in the 500 block of Second Avenue West at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. The owner said they believed they know who vandalized their vehicle. When police arrived, they took photos of the damage and a statement from a witness. RCMP are investigating the incident.

Electronics stolen from home on Second Ave West

The front door of a home in the 500 block of Second Avenue West was broken by someone on Aug. 24, who then stole a T.V., surround sound system, an iPad and a laptop. Police are investigating with the help of the forensic identification services, who examined the scene for evidence.

Woman asked to leave an inn

Unwanted guests were drinking alcohol in the hallway of an inn in the 1000 block of Third Avenue West. The inn called the RCMP, who gave a woman, who was not a guest of the inn, a warning. She left the property after the incident at 11 p.m. on Aug. 24. Gerrits said the hallways of a hotel or inn are considered public space subject to the rules and regulations of the establishment.

“You can’t drink in the hallway,” Gerrits said.

Breach of probation order

At 10 p.m. on Aug. 22, Prince Rupert RCMP were called to Service Park, where an assault was reported. When they arrived, the officers determined an assault did not happen, but they did find an intoxicated man who was on a probation order not to drink alcohol. He was found guilty of breaching his probation and sentenced to 14 days in jail.

