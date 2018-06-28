RCMP Briefs: near-collision in crosswalk, drugs found in speeding vehicle

Pedestrian almost hit in crosswalk on Second Avenue in Prince Rupert on June 24

Seven and a half ounces of marijuana and 29 grams of magic mushrooms were found in a speeding car in Prince Rupert on June 26. (Pixabay photo)

Driver found with pot and magic mushrooms

On June 26, a vehicle was pulled over for speeding through a school zone on Prince Rupert Boulevard. At approximately 10:30 a.m., RCMP found the driver did not have a licence, but did smell a strong odour coming from the vehicle. The officer found seven and a half ounces of marijuana and 29 grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

The driver was issued a ticket for speeding in a school zone, for not having a driver’s licence and was issued a notice for driving prohibition. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Pedestrian “bumped” by vehicle in crosswalk

A witness called RCMP after seeing a vehicle almost hit a woman in a crosswalk on Second Avenue West and Third Street. At 3:40 p.m. on June 24, the vehicle stopped and spoke with the pedestrian after the incident. Police later spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said they didn’t hit the pedestrian, but came close enough that the pedestrian braced herself on the hood of the vehicle. The officer gave the driver a verbal warning.

Vehicle fire deemed suspicious

At 8 p.m. on June 19, a vehicle was on fire in the 1700 block of Kootenay Avenue. Police and firefighters attended the scene, and put out the fire. Corporal Devon Gerrits said there was no evidence left inside the vehicle, but it appeared as though the fire started in the driver’s side area.

“The fire was deemed to be suspicious and deliberately set,” Gerrits said.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP.

