RCMP briefs: man waves knife on Third Ave West, search for stolen pickup

Police files from August 18 and 19 in Prince Rupert

Man waving knife on Third Ave West

At 9 p.m. on August 18, a man was seen wielding a knife with a 3-4 inch long blade in the 800 block of Third Avenue West. The man was arrested for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. The man was later released from custody with a court date.

Pedestrian struck in Cow Bay

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle when the driver was backing up in the 200 block of Cow Bay Road. At 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, Prince Rupert RCMP spoke with the driver at the scene who said he was backing up slowly. The pedestrian had minor injuries. Corporal Devon Gerrits could not specify if the incident took place in a crosswalk, but said the driver was given a warning.

Bike thief in court

A man is being charged with theft under $5,000 after stealing a bicycle on Aug. 18. A witness said they saw a man stealing a bike at 1 a.m., then chased the suspect. He was arrested by police and went to court for a bail hearing on Aug. 20.

Drunk driver attempts to miss RCMP check stop

On Aug. 18, Prince Rupert RCMP set up a sobriety check stop on George Hills Way when a car quickly turned around before the stop.

“It causes suspicion to have a vehicle turn away at the last second,” Gerrits said.

One officer caught up with the vehicle. When the driver stopped, the officer detected a strong odour of alcohol. The driver failed a roadside screening test, had his licence seized with a 90-day driving probation. His vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

Pickup truck stolen from Fourth Ave East

Police received a report of a black ‘97 GMC pickup truck stolen in the early hours of Aug. 18. They are attempting to locate the vehicle taken from Fourth Avenue East.

