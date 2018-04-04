RCMP briefs: Loud hotel guests, rocks thrown and dirt bike stolen

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for an orange KTM dirt bike that was reported stolen from a home on the 1,000 block of Ninth Avenue East between on March 31. (Pixabay photo)

Cool April conditions cause car crash

On April 1, an SUV slid off the road near the Port Edward turnoff on Highway 16. Corporal Devon Gerrits said icy conditions were a factor in the single-vehicle incident. The SUV landed on its side at 11 a.m., causing extensive damage but no injury to the driver. Since it’s not blocking traffic, the vehicle was left at the scene and will be towed at the owner’s expense. Charges are not being considered.

Dirt bike stolen from Ninth Avenue East

An orange KTM dirt bike was reported stolen from a home on the 1,000 block of Ninth Avenue East between 1 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. on March 31. The Prince Rupert RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has any related information to contact them. The investigation is ongoing.

Hotel disturbances

On March 30, police officers were called to a hotel off of 11th Avenue East at 6 a.m. The owner of the hotel had received multiple complaints about the occupants of one of the hotel rooms. Police arrested one of the guests, who was not from Prince Rupert, at the hotel for mischief. He was held in the police cellblock until he was sober and then released without charges.

“When the police officer arrived on scene they were continuing to be loud and obnoxious and keeping everybody awake in the early morning, so they were arrested for mischief to prevent any further offence,” Gerrits said.

Earlier in the week, on March 28, a fight on a balcony of a hotel on First Avenue West was reported at 1:40 p.m. When police arrived at the hotel room, they determined an assault had not taken place. However, one of the men in the room was found intoxicated, which breached his probation order. There was also an outstanding warrant for the man’s arrest. He was arrested and held in custody until a future court date.

Rock thrown through window on Third Avenue West

An intoxicated woman was knocking on the door of a home on Third Avenue West on March 29, when the people living there asked her to leave. At 10 a.m., she returned and threw a rock through their window. The woman left the scene before police arrived.

When officers where there, they found the rock, took photos and collected witness statements. A charge of mischief under $5,000 is being forwarded. If the charge is approved, the woman — who has not been arrested, but police believe they know who she is — will be summoned to court.

Assault on Third Avenue West

On the sidewalk of Third Avenue West, a woman assaulted her boyfriend. Witnesses said she punched him in the face before kneeing him in the chest. At approximately 6:50 p.m., the man told police he was hit by his girlfriend. The woman was arrested for assault and later released on a promise to appear at a future court date.

