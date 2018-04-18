RCMP briefs: Break-in at Port Edward store, multiple assaults in Rupert

Port Edward break-in

At 2:10 a.m., a Port Edward resident called the RCMP to report what sounded like a saw, then the alarm going off at Maverick Foods. When the police arrived, they found the front door open and it looked as though it had been cut. RCMP said it looked as though nothing had been stolen, and ask if anyone saw anything suspicious on April 14 to contact the police.

READ MORE: Church and Civic Centre broken into, several fights lead to arrests

Multiple assaults

On April 15, a man was arrested a second time that day, only hours after being released. Earlier on Sunday, he was arrested for assaulting his partner. By 8 p.m. that evening, he was found breaching his new conditions. He was taken into custody until court the following day.

On April 12, the RCMP were called to the 500 block of Second Avenue West, where a man was reported to be assaulting a woman. Several witnesses told the police that the man grabbed the woman by her hair, kneed her and threw her on the ground. One person stopped the assault and several people restrained the man until the police arrived. He was arrested for assault and held in custody until he was released on a promise to appear and a future court date.

Breaching court orders

A woman waved an officer down while they were on patrol at 2:45 a.m. on April 15. She told them a man, who was not allowed to be near her according to his conditions, was talking to her near her vehicle. The man attempted to run away but was caught by the RCMP and arrested for breaching an undertaking, or violating his supervisory orders. He was remanded to court for the next day.

Early morning, on April 9, police were called to Park Avenue where a man was intoxicated. When they arrived, they identified the man and found he is on bail conditions. He was arrested for breaching those conditions and held in custody until court later that day. He was given a suspended sentence for six months after being found guilty of breaching probation.