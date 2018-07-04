RCMP Briefs: Alleged assault, man dents police car door while being arrested

Public intoxication

Between June 25 and July 3, Prince Rupert RCMP responded to 40 reports of people being intoxicated in a public place. Of those reports, 13 people were arrested and held in custody until they sobered up. One person was issued a violation ticket for drinking in a public place as well as being intoxicated in a public place.

Preparing for pot legalization

Although recreational marijuana was not legalized on July 1 as expected, RCMP are getting ready for Canada’s October 17 legalization date. Currently, three officers in Prince Rupert are trained in field sobriety testing. Corporal Devon Gerrits said there is a series of tests to determine if a driver has been using drugs. With marijuana in particular, Gerrits said they are developing instruments for testing, similar to road-side alcohol screening tests. Those instruments will not be ready for several months.

Yelling at 1 a.m. leads to arrest

At 1 a.m. on June 30, people called the Prince Rupert RCMP to report a woman screaming and crying in the lobby of a business in the 100 block of Sixth Street. Police found a man and woman yelling at each other. The man was on conditions not to have contact with the woman. He was arrested for breaching conditions, and while being taken to the police car, the man kicked the side of the vehicle and dented the door. The man was also arrested for mischief for damaging the police vehicle. He was held in custody and made a court appearance on July 3.

Man allegedly assaults his family

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his family members on June 27. In the 500 block of McKay Street, the suspect allegedly assaulted his brother and parents. When police arrived, he was being restrained by neighbours. He is being charged with assault, three counts of uttering threats and one count of breaching an undertaking. He is currently in custody.

Read more RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert here.



