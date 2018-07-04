Prince Rupert RCMP responded to 40 calls of public intoxication June 25 - July 3. (File photo)

RCMP Briefs: Alleged assault, man dents police car door while being arrested

Prince Rupert police prepare for legalization of marijuana and other files for June 25 to July 2

Public intoxication

Between June 25 and July 3, Prince Rupert RCMP responded to 40 reports of people being intoxicated in a public place. Of those reports, 13 people were arrested and held in custody until they sobered up. One person was issued a violation ticket for drinking in a public place as well as being intoxicated in a public place.

Preparing for pot legalization

Although recreational marijuana was not legalized on July 1 as expected, RCMP are getting ready for Canada’s October 17 legalization date. Currently, three officers in Prince Rupert are trained in field sobriety testing. Corporal Devon Gerrits said there is a series of tests to determine if a driver has been using drugs. With marijuana in particular, Gerrits said they are developing instruments for testing, similar to road-side alcohol screening tests. Those instruments will not be ready for several months.

Yelling at 1 a.m. leads to arrest

At 1 a.m. on June 30, people called the Prince Rupert RCMP to report a woman screaming and crying in the lobby of a business in the 100 block of Sixth Street. Police found a man and woman yelling at each other. The man was on conditions not to have contact with the woman. He was arrested for breaching conditions, and while being taken to the police car, the man kicked the side of the vehicle and dented the door. The man was also arrested for mischief for damaging the police vehicle. He was held in custody and made a court appearance on July 3.

READ MORE: Body found on Port Edward shoreline

Man allegedly assaults his family

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his family members on June 27. In the 500 block of McKay Street, the suspect allegedly assaulted his brother and parents. When police arrived, he was being restrained by neighbours. He is being charged with assault, three counts of uttering threats and one count of breaching an undertaking. He is currently in custody.

Read more RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Rampage mascot becomes team president

Travis McNeice moves into the new role after working for 10 years with the team

RCMP Briefs: Alleged assault, man dents police car door while being arrested

Prince Rupert police prepare for legalization of marijuana and other files for June 25 to July 2

Currie and Calder honoured with civic awards

City of Prince Rupert handed out the awards to outstanding citizens on Canada Day weekend

Update: Delayed Haida Gwaii ferry expected to sail around 7 p.m.

Broken fire-detection system forced Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert ferry to miss long-weekend sailings

Body found on Port Edward shoreline

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigate the death of a male discovered at Inverness Passage

Breakers Breezers taking the pitch

Prince Rupert’s women’s soccer team is bringing the female game back

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Most Read