RCMP briefs: $450 worth of perfume stolen and restaurant window broken on Second Avenue

Files from Prince Rupert police for May 18 to 23

Assaults

On May 16, Prince Rupert RCMP received a report of a group of people fighting at a home in the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue East. When they arrived, two men and a woman had been in a fight. One of the men and the woman were arrested for assault and later released with a court date.

“It was originally reported that a knife was involved,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “A knife was located, but the knife wasn’t used.”

On May 23, a woman assaulted a man in the 200 block of Third Avenue West at 12:20 p.m. The woman was on a condition not to be in contact with the man, and police are forwarding a charge of domestic assault and two counts of breaching recognisance.

$450 worth of perfume stolen

Police were called when a woman stole four bottles of perfume from a store in the 200 block of Second Avenue West. A suspect was identified through the store’s surveillance, and police are recommending a charge to Crown counsel for theft under $5,000.

Front window of restaurant broken on Second Avenue West

An alarm for a restaurant alerted police to people trying to break in on Second Avenue West. The front window had been broken early in the morning of May 21. Video surveillance from the business showed three people were involved. Prince Rupert RCMP are working to identify the suspects.

Driving under the influence

At 1:30 a.m. on May 22, an officer on patrol saw a driver fail to stop at a stop sign. The driver was pulled over on Ambrose Avenue near Sixth Avenue East for a roadside screening, which they failed. They were given a 90-day driving prohibition and their car has been impounded for 30 days.

Breaking parole conditions

A passenger was recognized in a vehicle as being on conditions not to be found consuming or under the influence of alcohol. During a traffic stop on Third Avenue West at 4:30 a.m., police found the passenger was under the influence and arrested them until they were sober. The person was released with a future court date.

Gerrits said the May long weekend resulted in a smaller call volume to the Prince Rupert RCMP than a normal weekend, as many Rupertites go out of town.

