RCMP ask public for help in finding an elderly man who was involved in an incident

The man had assisted another man who had fallen somewhere on Fraser Street in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for a man who assisted another man who fell on Fraser Street on Feb. 11. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The police are asking the public to help them find a man who assisted an injured person on Fraser Street back in February.

In a media release, Cpl. Devon Gerrits said that on Feb. 11, at approximately 12:46 p.m. the Prince Rupert RCMP received a call that a man had fallen and struck their head on the sidewalk somewhere in the 700 block of Fraser Street.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP are interested in identifying and speaking to an elderly man with white hair who had assisted the injured person,” reads the statement.

RCMP are asking that if anyone has information about this incident to contact Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

