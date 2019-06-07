Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for a man who assisted another man who fell on Fraser Street on Feb. 11. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

RCMP ask public for help in finding an elderly man who was involved in an incident

The man had assisted another man who had fallen somewhere on Fraser Street in Prince Rupert

The police are asking the public to help them find a man who assisted an injured person on Fraser Street back in February.

In a media release, Cpl. Devon Gerrits said that on Feb. 11, at approximately 12:46 p.m. the Prince Rupert RCMP received a call that a man had fallen and struck their head on the sidewalk somewhere in the 700 block of Fraser Street.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP are interested in identifying and speaking to an elderly man with white hair who had assisted the injured person,” reads the statement.

RCMP are asking that if anyone has information about this incident to contact Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE Prince Rupert RCMP briefs.

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Just Posted

RCMP ask public for help in finding an elderly man who was involved in an incident

The man had assisted another man who had fallen somewhere on Fraser Street in Prince Rupert

Rainmakers wrap up final day of provincial golf championship

Arlen Des Champ leads the way for the Rainmakers in their long awaited return to the tournament

Kistumkalum holds bike rodeo for youth

Young cyclists learned about road safety

Coast Tsimshian to hold information blockade on land transfer to Nisga’a

Coast Tsimshian Nation say the province won’t listen to their proposed solution

Remembering Rupert: A historical report on Prince Rupert during the Second World War

For the 75 anniversary of D-Day and Normandy, we remember WWII through the eyes of Prince Rupert

Women can reclaim their voice at Prince Rupert writing workshop

Change Makers Education Society will incorporate stories into an upcoming social justice publication

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

New Hazelton Secondary School dress code sparks controversy

Parent concerned about lack of consultation and disproportionate targeting of girls

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Most Read