RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

A U.S. man believed to be in the country illegally has been arrested in connection to a string of thefts from the municipal airport, Vanderhoof RCMP say.

On Saturday, , a local airplane owner identified a suspect to police after thefts last week, said Sgt. Rodney Guthrie in an emailed statement to the Omineca Express.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen, shortly after and found him to be in possession of stolen property and several firearms, he said.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the country illegally.

The unnamed suspect remains in custody and will not be named by officials unless charges are laid.

Police are considering recommending charges to Crown counsel including break and enter, theft, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as charges under the Customs Act.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

Just Posted

Nations coming together: Haida pole raised at opening of Heiltsuk Big House

‘Haida/Heiltsuk Peace Pole’ part of ceremony marking return of spiritual centre in Bella Bella

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

IN OUR OPINION: It’s Christmas all year round in Giving Prince Rupert

Rupertites already know what a supportive community we have but that deserves some reiterating

COCULLO: Put yourself in their seat driving on Hwy 16

Be mindful of those driving around you from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Prince Rupert hits the pool at CBIG Fall Invitational

Rupert swimmers set a host of top times at Prince George swim meet

STORY & VIDEO: Crafty combo means even more entertainment at this year’s Kaien Island Craft Fair

Live music and food were 2019’s new arrivals at the popular event

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

WEB POLL: Do you think the federal government should step in to end the CN strike?

Long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions top of mind for workers

RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ a missed opportunity as ‘cyclists run on calories,’ B.C. councillor says

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

Most Read