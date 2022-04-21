Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)

RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Police say cost of fighting the fire will be extensive

The New Hazelton RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a brush fire set last Thursday, April 14 in Gitwangak.

The Wildfire Service, Kitwanga and Gitanyow fire crews responded to the fire burning out of control on Snake Hill by Kitwanga North Road and Highway 37.

Witnesses reported having seen a man in the area who appeared to be lighting fireworks in the area.

The RCMP identified and arrested the man, who will appear in court at a later date.

The blaze burned through the weekend with fire crews eventually extinguishing it, but the cost involved with fighting the fire will be extensive, according to the RCMP.


