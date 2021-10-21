Prince Rupert RCMP, on Oct. 20, is aksing for the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Michael Andrew Jackson. (Photo: supplied)

RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating man

Wanted man: Michael Andrew Jackson

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to help locate Michael Andrew Jackson, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 36-year-old man is currently wanted in connection with a Prince Rupert RCMP file from Aug. 19, 2020, resulting in charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, confining, imprisoning or forcibly seizing a person and wearing a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Michael Andrew Jackson is described as an indigenous male with often shaved black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6-11 with a medium build

RCMP is reminding the public that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

