Stephen Glover, uses aliases Alexander Glover and Christopher Haugen is wanted by the RCMP. Prince Rupert RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating him. The public is warned not to approach him. (Photo RCMP supplied.)

RCMP are looking for man wanted in connection with bank robbery

Public assistance is requested

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Stephen Glover in relation to a bank robbery and are seeking assistance from the community.

Stephen Glover uses aliases such as Alexander Glover and Christopher Haugen.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

Brown eyes

182 cm (6’)

77 kg (170 lbs)

Scar on the back of his head

The media release was issued on June 8 for the 29 year old man want in connection to the 2017 occurrence.

“It is a common investigative tool to seek assistance from the public when there are outstanding warrants …” Cpl. Madonna Stevenson, media relations for the RCMP said, when asked about the time frame of the incident to the media release.

If Glover is located RCMP are asking to be notified immediately and warn not to confront Stephen Glover.

If you have any information about Stephen Glover or where he might be, please contact Cst. Robert Yaschuk at 250-627-0767, the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

File # 2017-7108

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
