Prince Rupert man Darren Trent Wilson was reported missing on Sept 23. RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance as leads and information are not greatly forth coming despite extensive searching. (Photo: Supplied)

RCMP appeal for public assistance and information on missing Prince Rupert man Darren Trent Wilson

Despite RCMP searches, man not seen in more than two weeks

Leads and information are not as forthcoming as Prince Rupert RCMP would hope in the search for missing man Darren Trent Wilson, the police organization stated on Sept. 30.

The RCMP are seeking help from the public to find the Prince Rupert man after he was reported missing by family on Sept. 23.

Despite search efforts by the police, Wilson is still missing and hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment told The Northern View.

We haven’t received a tonne of updates or tips from community members,” he said.

Search efforts have included contacting partners in the Lower Mainland and Island.

“We have conducted patrols in Port Edwards, along Highway 16, and had air services helping us patrol logging roads, campsites, and highway pullouts,” Hemrich said.

Darren Trent Wilson is described as a 55-year old caucasian 6’4” man weighing 229 pounds, medium build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Members of the public who see Wilson or have information about his whereabouts are asked to call the P.R. RCMP at 250-627-0700.

