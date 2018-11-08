Brieanne Moore grabs a few reflectors for her family from ICBC community coordinator Doug MacDonald and RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal on Nov. 8. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

RCMP and ICBC hand out free reflectors on Third Avenue

ICBC stats state that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occur between October and January

As the North Coast enters the dark season, the RCMP and ICBC want to help improve pedestrian visibility.

From 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, Prince Rupert police and ICBC’s community coordinator are handing out — free— reflectors to clip onto backpacks or jackets between 300 and 600 block of Third Avenue West.

“The RCMP is excited to be partnering with ICBC for this initiative as we continue to be dedicated to increasing pedestrian safety while we transition into the winter months,” said Staff Sgt. Jagdev Uppal, Operations Officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP in the press release.

Police are also reminding both drivers and pedestrians to use more caution in the next few months. ICBC statistics show that 43 per cent of all crashes involving pedestrians occur between October and January when there is poor visibility.

“Due to limited daylight and the rainy season upon us it’s important for drivers to ensure they reduce their speed, and pay extra attention to pedestrians in crosswalks,” Uppal stated in the press release.

Be a safe pedestrian (ICBC)

Be a safe pedestrian (infographic) ICBC

READ MORE: Prince Rupert council alarmed by high number of pedestrian accidents


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

RCMP and ICBC hand out free reflectors on Third Avenue

ICBC stats state that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occur between October and January

Prince Rupert exploring upgrades for pool’s disinfection system

City to conduct an assessment to modernize from current chlorine system at Earl Mah Aquatic Centre

City scores grant for online-engagement platform

Prince Rupert received a $22,000 grant from the B.C. Smart Communities program

From Prince Rupert to China: Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daugthers

COLUMN: Don’t let all-male council be our new norm

Response to Prince Rupert breaking the 46-year streak of always having a woman on council

This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Comedian Joey Jack co-hosts the show that delves into Prince Rupert news headlines and events

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

When it comes to protecting its athletes, the country now lags behind the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom

Most Read