RCM-SAR 64 says beware of gusty winds for Prince Rupert tonight

Winds will be gusting to 130km/h

Tie a double knot around your boat tonight and hold on to your hats.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue – Station 64 Prince Rupert is warning the city of a “a really quick storm rolling in around midnight and departing by early morning.”

Winds will be gusting to 130km/h which RCM-SAR 64 says could cause large waves in the harbour.

The winds will likely be coming from south-southeast by the time it makes it to Rupert.

