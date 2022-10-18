Razzle, Dazzle, Rock and Rollin’ Magic at Prince Rupert Lester Centre Gala

Dance Academy Dancers perform at the Lester Center of the Arts 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the North Coast Indo-Canadaian Dance Club perform at the Lester Centre’s 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the North Coast Indo-Canadaian Dance Club perform at the Lester Centre’s 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the North Coast Indo-Canadaian Dance Club perform at the Lester Centre’s 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the North Coast Indo-Canadaian Dance Club perform at the Lester Centre’s 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dancers from the North Coast Indo-Canadaian Dance Club perform at the Lester Centre’s 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Music students from Ring System Studios rocked the house at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Music students from Ring System Studios rocked the house at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Music students from Ring System Studios rocked the house at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Music students from Ring System Studios rocked the house at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala on Oct. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chris Funk mesmerizes audience members at his “Wonderist” show of illusion and magic on Oct. 14, at the Lester Centre 35th anniversary gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The anniversary gala commemorating the Lester Centre of the Arts 35th jubilee saw thousands of spectators in the house supporting three nights of performances from Oct. 13 to 15.

The celebrations started with a showcase of homegrown theatrical talent of actors from Hook, Line and Snicker improve troupe, Harbour Theatre skits, and Charles Hays Secondary School drama class.

Dance ensembles from Amago’ot Gyetm Maxxi Dancers and Dance Academy of Prince Rupert were followed by the roof-raising North Coast Indo-Canadian Dance Club in the first evening of entertainment.

Internationally known “Wonderist” and magician Chris Funk had gallery members captivated with illusions and slight of hand on Oct. 14, in his family-orientated show. The interactive audience participation kept the show’s momentum flowing with various children and participants engaging with the frontman.

Not to be outdone by wonders, the young musical talent of Ring Systems Studios opened the stage curtain on Oct. 15 to a packed house for the first half of the evening. Headliners, Triple Bypass followed the young talent. The experienced rockers had audience members dancing and heading banging at the stage front during the powerhouse performance.

Lester Centre manager Chris Armstrong paid homage to past and previous board members who dedicated countless hours to the success of the performing arts center, which started construction in 1986 and was completed the following year.

“We’re proud to serve the community as a place where people can come and enjoy some live entertainment, something that might be new to them, something different than what they might see on TV. When you’re enjoying something live with members of your community, you feel a sense of connectedness that you don’t get anywhere else,” he told The Northern View.

Armstrong said with continuing support, he believes that one day the center will be a nationally-recognized facility for the performing arts. After reopening the theatre’s doors following the pandemic curtain fall, community support has been incredible.

“It’s almost like the people of Prince Rupert are re-discovering the Lester Centre and realizing how truly special a place it is for gatherings and performances.”

“We’d like to especially recognize the huge support of the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert, who, over the summer, put time and money into renovating our green room. It is now a beautiful space for performers to relax and get ready before going on stage. And it’s now actually green! We simply can’t say enough good things about Rotary, and we’re very grateful for how they continue to serve our community well,” the manager said.

Ninety-six-year-old, Dr. Bill Hick was instrumental in orchestrating the build of the performing arts centre and passed on written words of congratulations from his home in White Rock outlined in the gala program.

“The term hardworking is presently much abused in our society, but believe me the Performing Arts Centre Building Committee, was without question very active and dedicated.

“It has been my pleasure to check o the facility many times over the 35 years of its operation and to note with delight that is has been very well maintained and supported even during the very dark days the city has passed through,” the former committee member stated.

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain praised how fortunate the residents and city are to have just a centre.

“From local musicals to comedy tours, to debates and awards shows, to dance competitions and musical acts – the stage at the Lester Centre is where the culture of Rupert comes to life,” he said. “… the benefits aren’t just for the audience, but for the people who put aside their stage fright to share their art [with the community].”

