Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)

Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

B.C. public health officials are using their available rapid test capacity to help contain COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters, prisons and senior care facilities, as well as clusters of infection in hospitals and in the community, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry confirmed Friday that B.C.’s limited supplies of rapid tests have been used to deal with recent outbreaks at shelters in Surrey and Vancouver, and they continue to be deployed for staff in long-term care with infection clusters. A vaccine clinic was also held in Vancouver’s downtown east side Friday, now that all B.C. long-term care facilities have received a first dose of vaccine.

Henry defended B.C.’s policy on rapid testing, which uses a sample collected by nose or throat swab or gargling salt water for a saliva sample, as is used in schools. The available tests are not as accurate as the standard tests reported each day to confirm COVID-19, and supplies are limited.

“We are using rapid tests in long-term care and have been,” Henry said Jan. 29. “We’ve been using them in the downtown east side, in shelters, in correctional facilities, in communities, in residences, every place that we think they may be of value.”

B.C.’s Seniors Advocate and care home operators have urged the health ministry to deploy regular rapid tests for all staff at long-term care homes, but Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have maintained that they can’t do that, partly because the tests B.C. has are only licensed for use on people with coronavirus symptoms.

“The rapid tests that have been sent to us are not successful or effective in dealing with asymptomatic testing, and in any event, haven’t been sent to use in numbers available to put in place such a system,” Dix told the legislature in December when he was pressed to implement daily testing in senior care homes.

RELATED: 26 positive tests at Surrey emergency shelter

RELATED: B.C. minister defends rapid-test pilot project

Henry noted that B.C.’s rapid tests are not simple to use, requiring health-care staff to take the samples. That means in a hospital or care facility dealing with an outbreak, available staff are in short supply, and more have to come in to administer the tests.

“Whether we use rapid testing where access to the gold standard is not as timely, that will continue,” Henry said. “But we will continue to use the gold standard PCR testing where our turn-around times are very short in most places.”

PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, the standard test that detects the genetic material in the virus when analyzed in a laboratory. B.C.’s turnaround time for completing the tests spiked up last fall when the number of tests increased with the second wave of infections, but it is currently back down below 24 hours to show results, even as daily tests have climbed back to about 12,000 a day. PCR tests are the main source of B.C.’s daily coronavirus case results.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police
Next story
Cineplex curates Black History Month slate of films; partners with The Black Academy

Just Posted

BC Hydro electricity outage affected more than 6724 households in Prince Rupert on Feb. 1. (Black Press files)
Hydro outage affected thousands in Prince Rupert region

Circuit transmission failure cited as cause of BC Hydro outage in Prince Rupert

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

A lone cross adorns the front lawn of Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert on Jan. 30 to honour the memory, mark the loss and possibly fore-shadow the next moments at the long-term health care facility where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bitter-sweet tributes of honour and gratitude are hailed at health care facility amidst rising death toll

Prince Rupert area communities show love and support at Acropolis

A red cross adorned with yellow flowers stands on the front lawn of Acropolis Manor on Jan. 29 in honor of a loved one now passed from COVID-19 at the Prince Rupert long term care facility and seniors home in the city. A total of three residents have succumbed to the virus as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Terry St. Pierre/The Northern View)
Two more tragic deaths at Acropolis Manor seniors home

Prince Rupert long term health care facility confirmed COVID-19 cases remain unchanged at 38

On Jan 27th a resident of Acropolis Manor died due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared just nine days earlier on Jan. 19. The manor had remained without COVID-19 cases for just less than a year from the start of the pandemic. (Northern View File Photo)
Acropolis Manor resident dies from COVID-19

Case numbers are up at the Prince Rupert seniors and longterm care facility - 38 cases

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read