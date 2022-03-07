Rampage tumble to River Kings in playoffs

Two players tumble in game one, on March 4 of the best of three playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace Rivers Kings. The referee calls the second game goal by the Terrace River Kings against the Rupert Rampage in game one of the playoffs on March 4, in Prince Rupert. River Kings won 7-1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Terrace River Kings, on March 4, beat Rupert Rampage in the first game of the three-game playoff series 7-1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A period three punch up in game one, on March 4th resulted in a Rampage player being sent off the ice for the rest of the game. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A period three punch up in game one, on March 4th resulted in a Rampage player being sent off the ice for the rest of the game. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Rupert Rampage fell after just two games of three with Terrace River Kings advancing in the playoffs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Battle for the puck during game one of the playoff series on March 4, between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Airbourne puck in game one, on March 4, of the three-series playoffs between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The puck is in Terrace River Kings possession during game one of the play-off series on March 4, with the Terrace team winning 7-1 against the Rupert Rampage. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Getting ready for a puck drop in game one on March 4, of the three-game playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Getting ready for a puck drop-in game one on March 4, of the three-game playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Players are fighting for the puck in game one on March 4, of the three-game playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Players are fighting for the puck in game one on March 4, of the three-game playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Austin Weir tries for net versus the Terrace River Kings on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Austin Weir tries for net versus the Terrace River Kings on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Jared Meers, of the Rampage, and Chapen Leblond crash on the ice at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Nick Nordstrom weaves through the Rampage’s defence at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Jared Meers shoots on net versus the Terrace River Kings at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Kory Movold surrounded by the Terrace River Kings defence at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Colton Braid checks Rampage player Jean-Luc Rendell-Fournier at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Fans drumming in support during Rampage’s first match versus the Terrace River Kings at the Jim Ciccone Civic centre on March 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Rupert Rampage’s playoff season came to an end after two decisive defeats by the Terrace River Kings on March 4 and 5.

The Rampage was trounced 7-1 in game one in front of a packed crowd at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre and then defeated 5-1 in game two in Terrace.

“They were ready and we weren’t,” said Roger Atchison, Rampage coach.

Going into the series, the Rampage record against the Kings was two losses and a tie, with each game being decided by only one goal.

On March 4, the River Kings made a perfect start to the series campaign opening up the scoring in the seventh minute of the first game with a goal from Ian Chrystal.

Terrace would end the first period with another goal with only 26 seconds left on the clock.

As the whistle blew signalling the second period, the Rampage needed a goal to stay in the game. Instead, the River Kings put three more in the back of the net to go up 5-0. The second would end with a Rampage goal from Justin Brand to put them on the scoreboard.

In the third, the Rampage was unable to pierce the River Kings’ defence while unable to stop another two goals from their opponents to end the game 7-1.

“Our goalie played solid and the boys were really freaking focused,” said Louis Teixeria, River Kings assistant manager.

What really made the difference in game one was Terrace’s penalty-kill, which allowed them to stop the Rampage’s momentum, Teixeria said.

After the first loss, Atchison said they had no excuses and just had to be better.

“They were clicking on all cylinders. Everything they did was working right,” Atchison said.

Game two was a much more hotly contested match in which the Rampage made the River Kings work for their win.

“We played a heck of a lot better,” Atchison said.

The first period of game two started off with a late River Kings goal to put them on the front foot to finish off the series in back-to-back games. However, Terrace would not be able to find the back of the net again until the final period.

In the second period neither team was able to beat the other’s goaltender.

The River Kings goalie, Tyran Hunter, was key in keeping Terrace in the game until the third period, said Ross Smith, River Kings general manager.

However, once the third period started, Terrace found their offensive stride.

Within two minutes the Kings were up 2-0. The Rampage would strike back to cut the lead in half, but the Kings’ momentum was not to be stopped.

Terrace went on to three more goals to win 5-1 and wrap up the best-of-three series in two games.

Since the end of the regular season, the Rampage had been struggling offensively to find the goals they have needed to win big games, Atchison said.

“The same thing happened yesterday … [Terrace] played well, they were honest and we gave it everything we had. We just had no finish,” he said.

The River Kings will now go on to the where they will face the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Although the loss marked the end to the Rampage’s season, the head coach was happy with the season’s performance.

“I’m happy with our team. We’re slowly making strides in the right direction. I thought we handled ourselves very good all year,” Atchison said.

“I can’t say enough about our team and our support staff and everything with our Rampage organization. From the fans to the community, everyone rallies and the players know that. Even when we go light sometimes they leave it out there. It’s a good group of guys.”

Norman Galimski | Journalist

