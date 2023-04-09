Raining eggs in Prince Rupert at Rotary Club Easter event

Easter Bunny was out an about at the 2023 annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park, Prince Rupert on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Intrepid Easter egg hunters were not deterred from collecting their candy treasure, even in freezing rain, on April 8, in Mariners Park.

The annual Prince Rupert Rotary Club 2023 Eater Egg Hunt saw the four-legged furry bunny friend hop into action alongside club volunteers to distribute chocolate eggs and candy to young adventure seekers during the holiday weekend event.

Freezing rain, bitter winds, and swampy grounds saw a few tumbles and spills in the mud, but overall more than 200 participants had some sweet fun collecting plastic eggs from the saturated lawn to exchange for chocolate and goodies.

Rotary volunteers braved the frigid rain to make it rain eggs for the children of Prince Rupert in the 2023 annual Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Greyson Williams had fun hunting for egg in Mariners Park on April 8 at the 2023 annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Sonny Williams is all smiles after finding a basket full of eggs at the 2023 annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Girls collect their bounty at the annual Rotary 2023 Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Emily Proteau and Avery Dudward show off their finds after braving the rain and cold at the 223 Rotary Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Daphne Thomsen, Rotary volunteer has fun taking photos of Easter egg hunters at the Prince Rupert Club annual Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners Park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/ The Northern View)

Intrepid Easter egg hunter smiles in the rain and cold before embarking on the annual hunt for candy in Mariners Park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Searching for eggs outweighed the wicked weather for brave Easter egg hunters in Mariners Park at the annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Karen Brown displays eggs she found during the 2023 annual Rotary Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A sweet little duck braving the rain at the 2023 Prince Rupert Rotary Club annual Easter Egg Hunt in Mariners park on April 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rupert rain did not deter crowds from lining up for the annual Rotary 2023 Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Mariners Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/ The Northern View)